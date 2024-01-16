Gallagher Move Stalls

Tuesday, 16th Jan 2024 19:23 Townâ€™s move for Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has stalled. News emerged at the end of last week that the Blues had been in discussions with Rovers regarding the addition of the 28-year-old. Town are widely reported to have had a number of offers in excess of Â£1 million rebuffed and TWTD understands the move has made no progress over the last few days. Quizzed on Townâ€™s interest in Gallagher on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna kept his cards close to his chest. According to the Daily Express, the Lancastrians have now decided they want to keep the former Southampton frontman, who is reported to be keen on the switch to the Blues. If thatâ€™s the case, it remains to be seen whether thatâ€™s part of an ongoing negotiation process as Blackburn seek to push up the fee. The ex-England U19 and U20 international is out of contract in the summer but with Rovers having an option for a further season, however, they are believed to be less than keen to take that additional year with Gallagher understood to be their highest earner. Gallagher, who has also been linked with Sunderland this month, made his first appearance since September as Rovers were beaten 4-1 at West Brom at the weekend, the striker, who had been out with a calf injury, having come on as a sub in the 62nd minute. Town are targeting two strikers before the January transfer window ends with George Hirst set to miss most of the rest of the season having undergone hamstring surgery, while Dane Scarlett returned to parent club Spurs at the end of last month.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WestSussexBlue added 19:28 - Jan 16

No surprise, Blackburn know we need a striker or Two so theyâ€™ll rightly squeeze every drop from a deal. 0

chepstowblue added 19:29 - Jan 16

We definitely need better than what we have, but personally I'm not going to lose any sleep if we don't get Gallagher. 0

ArnieM added 19:36 - Jan 16

Oh, so it WAS on then! 0

midastouch added 19:40 - Jan 16

Maybe we will turn our attention elsewhere. Perhaps to Mileta Rajovic. And I wonder if Macaulay Langstaff could step up to the Championship?



Sam Gallagher playing record (according to Wikipedia):

Years Team Apps (Goals)

2013â€“2019 Southampton 22 (1)

2015â€“2016 â†’ Milton Keynes Dons (loan) 13 (0)

2016â€“2017 â†’ Blackburn Rovers (loan) 43 (11)

2017â€“2018 â†’ Birmingham City (loan) 33 (6)

2019â€“ Blackburn Rovers 157 (32)



So he's scoring on average in slightly less than 1 appearance in 5. Although McKenna must see something in him to be fair. His career stats look a fair way off compared to the quality that Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton have up front. Although they all have the luxury of parachute payments that we don't.



McKenna to his credit, does seem to be able to get the most out of players, though, so who knows? 0

HopefulBlue69 added 19:43 - Jan 16

We've given Kyle Edwards away (which was the right thing for the club to do) so are not scraping about for spare change. We could pay the Â£1.7 M for him... But we need to ensure his wages don't upset the rest of the team. I'd prefer we paid him less and gave him bigger bonuses for each goal scored.

We shouldn't however panic but and it sounds like we won't. The boss seems to prefer Jackson, so should we sell Freddie anyway if he'd rather be playing each week somewhere else. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments