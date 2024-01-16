Gallagher Move Stalls
Tuesday, 16th Jan 2024 19:23
Townâ€™s move for Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has stalled.
News emerged at the end of last week that the Blues had been in discussions with Rovers regarding the addition of the 28-year-old.
Town are widely reported to have had a number of offers in excess of Â£1 million rebuffed and TWTD understands the move has made no progress over the last few days.
Quizzed on Townâ€™s interest in Gallagher on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna kept his cards close to his chest.
According to the Daily Express, the Lancastrians have now decided they want to keep the former Southampton frontman, who is reported to be keen on the switch to the Blues.
If thatâ€™s the case, it remains to be seen whether thatâ€™s part of an ongoing negotiation process as Blackburn seek to push up the fee.
The ex-England U19 and U20 international is out of contract in the summer but with Rovers having an option for a further season, however, they are believed to be less than keen to take that additional year with Gallagher understood to be their highest earner.
Gallagher, who has also been linked with Sunderland this month, made his first appearance since September as Rovers were beaten 4-1 at West Brom at the weekend, the striker, who had been out with a calf injury, having come on as a sub in the 62nd minute.
Town are targeting two strikers before the January transfer window ends with George Hirst set to miss most of the rest of the season having undergone hamstring surgery, while Dane Scarlett returned to parent club Spurs at the end of last month.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
