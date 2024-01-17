Cardiff Eyeing Tuanzebe

Wednesday, 17th Jan 2024 15:27 Cardiff City are reportedly eyeing a move for Blues centre-half Axel Tuanzebe. The 26-year-old joined Town in September following the closure of the summer transfer window having been a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season. The former England U19, U20 and U21 international spent time getting to full fitness having joined the club still feeling the effects of a back injury and has now made seven starts and two sub appearances. He scored his first senior goal in the FA Cup win at AFC Wimbledon, which was also the first time he had made successive starts for the Blues. But, according to Sky Sports, the central defender wants to play more regularly with Cardiff City interested in signing him during this window, while Championship clubs are also said to be keen. Tuanzebe is contracted to Town until the end of the season with the Blues having an option for a further year. Town would be less than keen to allow one of their centre-halves to move on during January without replacing them with Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott both away at the AFC Asian Cup.

