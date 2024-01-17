London Branch Meet-Up For Leicester Match

The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is inviting fellow fans to watch Mondayâ€™s live-on-Sky game at Leicester City at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.

The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches for a number of years.

The game against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium kicks off at 8pm. Town go into the match seven points behind Leicester.

Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.





Photo: Action Images