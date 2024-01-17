Blues Linked With Moore Loan Return
Wednesday, 17th Jan 2024 17:58
Town and Sunderland are reported to have made loan approaches to AFC Bournemouth for ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore.
The 31-year-old has been mentioned as a potential Town target throughout the transfer window but now, according to The Athletic, the Blues and Black Cats, who appear to have a very similar list of potential recruits, have made loan enquiries to the Cherries although with no agreement yet reached. Another of his former clubs, Cardiff City, are also believed to be interested.
Town were pursuing Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher, who is understood to be keen on a move to Portman Road, however, Rovers arenâ€™t willing to allow him to leave at present with a fee not agreed and no replacement currently identified.
Moore was previously at Town from a year from January 2017 but made only 11 sub appearances without scoring.
Capped 39 times by Wales, scoring 12 times, Moore had been recruited from National League Torquay for Â£25,000 having been on loan at Forest Green Rovers, also a fifth tier side at the time, prior to his move.
The 6ft 5in tall strikerâ€™s career really took off during a loan spell with Rotherham, then in League One, in the first half of 2017/18 - having impressed as a sub for Town against the Millers the previous season - and in the January moved on to Barnsley, also in League One, for Â£750,000.
Spells in the Championship with Wigan and Cardiff followed, as well as senior Wales caps, before Moore moved on to AFC Bournemouth for a fee which could ultimately rise to Â£5 million in January 2022 and helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League.
However, his opportunities have been limited over the last two seasons, the Torquay-born striker has made only 15 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Dorset side in total, scoring 10 goals, and itâ€™s expected he will move on to a Championship side during this window.
Town are in the market for two new frontmen this window with George Hirst out for most of the rest of the campaign having undergone hamstring surgery and Dane Scarlett having returned to parent club Tottenham.
Photo: Action Images
