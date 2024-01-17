Blues Linked With Moore Loan Return

Wednesday, 17th Jan 2024 17:58 Town and Sunderland are reported to have made loan approaches to AFC Bournemouth for ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore. The 31-year-old has been mentioned as a potential Town target throughout the transfer window but now, according to The Athletic, the Blues and Black Cats, who appear to have a very similar list of potential recruits, have made loan enquiries to the Cherries although with no agreement yet reached. Another of his former clubs, Cardiff City, are also believed to be interested. Town were pursuing Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher, who is understood to be keen on a move to Portman Road, however, Rovers arenâ€™t willing to allow him to leave at present with a fee not agreed and no replacement currently identified. Moore was previously at Town from a year from January 2017 but made only 11 sub appearances without scoring. Capped 39 times by Wales, scoring 12 times, Moore had been recruited from National League Torquay for Â£25,000 having been on loan at Forest Green Rovers, also a fifth tier side at the time, prior to his move. The 6ft 5in tall strikerâ€™s career really took off during a loan spell with Rotherham, then in League One, in the first half of 2017/18 - having impressed as a sub for Town against the Millers the previous season - and in the January moved on to Barnsley, also in League One, for Â£750,000. Spells in the Championship with Wigan and Cardiff followed, as well as senior Wales caps, before Moore moved on to AFC Bournemouth for a fee which could ultimately rise to Â£5 million in January 2022 and helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League. However, his opportunities have been limited over the last two seasons, the Torquay-born striker has made only 15 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Dorset side in total, scoring 10 goals, and itâ€™s expected he will move on to a Championship side during this window. Town are in the market for two new frontmen this window with George Hirst out for most of the rest of the campaign having undergone hamstring surgery and Dane Scarlett having returned to parent club Tottenham.

Photo: Action Images



Nomore4 added 18:06 - Jan 17

A good very short term optionâ€¦..especially as thereâ€™s a worldwide striker shortage. 1

algarvefan added 18:10 - Jan 17

Mmmmm not sure on this one, would only be a short term fix and does he suit our style of play (closing down etc) I see him more as an old fashioned striker? -1

ArnieM added 18:10 - Jan 17

Yip, thatâ€™d do nicely if we can pull it off. If heâ€™s up for a loan move itâ€™d be interesting to see if he fancied a return to Town or opt for Sunderland instead. 1

muhrensleftfoot added 18:19 - Jan 17

We used to call him the lamp post when he was at Portman Road due to the fact he was taller than everyone else and didnâ€™t move much. Possibly a bit unfair as his career improved considerably after he left us. Could do a job for us whilst Hirst is out. 1

VanDusen added 18:26 - Jan 17

If we were after an out and out striker no, but feels like he could be a perfect fit to replicate the Hirst role. Fingers crossed. 1

RegencyBlue added 18:32 - Jan 17

Tells me we have either missed out on our first choice targets or we are trying to move things on by showing interest in Moore.



Not sure about this if it happens to be honest. Heâ€™s had a decent career since leaving us but all I can remember is a pretty poor player whenever I saw him. Having said that McKenna obviously thinks he can do something with him so who am I to disagree! 0

itfckenty added 18:32 - Jan 17

This rumor has been flying around for a while now like the others. So unless something has progressed then this is old news really. However, I believe this could be a good signing. We could still do with another option, but if we had Moore and someone completely different if gives us a few angles to tackle up top. 0

bluelad7 added 18:32 - Jan 17

I think we can use what we have. Put broady or jacko up front, let the other magicians (hutch, sacre, burns, chappers n others) do the rest. Think we underestimate the flexibility in our squad sometimes. 1

TimmyH added 18:34 - Jan 17

Amazed he's 31...seemed like only yesterday he was starting out, saying that could be a good short term loan, strong links up play and good in the air and a threat on corners which we're not particularly efficient at. 0

