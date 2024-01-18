Burgess Hoping to Win Cap as Socceroos Face Syria

Thursday, 18th Jan 2024 09:46 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess will be hoping to win his fifth full international cap when Australia take on Syria in their second Group B game at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar this morning (KO 11.30am). Burgess was an unused sub for the Socceroos’ 2-0 victory over India on Saturday, a result which puts Australia top of the group, the Syrians having drawn 0-0 with Uzbekistan in their opening match. Australia complete their group games against Uzbekistan at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday. Burgess says he’s monitoring developments at Town while with the Socceroos in Qatar. “I guess if there was ever a time to be able to clone yourself, this would be, it, wouldn’t it?” he told Keep Up. “I’m keeping an eye [on the Town scores] as best I can, even the possession stats and everything like that really. “Bittersweet is probably the best way to describe it, we’re in this amazing place for this really, really good tournament but then at the same time, missing out on some important games for Ipswich as well. “I feel like at the moment I’m in a bit of a flow and just taking things day by day, game by game and not really doing much reflection, you know, there’s so many games and so many things to look forward to. “It’s just a case of head down and stay focused. Hopefully there’ll be a chance maybe when the season’s done to sit back and reflect and hopefully it’s a memorable one.” In the UK, the whole tournament is being broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE, via their website or app.

Photo: Reuters



Linkboy13 added 09:52 - Jan 18

Sorry Cam fans but we haven't missed him since he's been away the defence looks much tighter with Edmundson at the back who is better on the ground quicker and technically better maybe not as good in the air but still good. 0

