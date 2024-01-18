Town Targeting Owls Winger Johnson

Thursday, 18th Jan 2024 11:45 Town have approached Sheffield Wednesday regarding left-sided winger or full-back Marvin Johnson. The 33-year-old was mentioned in connection with the Blues early in the summer but with the claims dismissed by Town sources. However, according to the Sheffield Star, Town have made contact with the Owls regarding the Birmingham-born wideman and TWTD understands the Blues are indeed showing interest. Johnson started his career in non-league with Solihull Moors, Coleshill Town (loan), Romulus, Kidderminster Harriers and Hednesford Town before making a move to Motherwell in 2015. Spells with Oxford United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United (loan) followed before he moved on to the Owls in August 2021 on a free transfer. A regular in the side which won promotion from League One via the play-offs last season, Johnson is probably best known to Town fans for elbowing Wes Burns in the match between the Blues and Owls at Portman Road in February last year and subsequently receiving a three-game suspension. Interest in Johnson may indicate that Brandon Williamsâ€™s loan from Manchester United is set to be brought to a premature end, the full-back having recently returned to Old Trafford for assessment after illness and injury issues.

Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 11:49 - Jan 18

It seems like every rumour on Football League World turns up on here a day later. 0

north_stand77 added 11:52 - Jan 18

Could be Ipswich Towns 'Johnson the third' ? 0

Chris_ITFC added 12:00 - Jan 18

Athletic, versatile, experienced, cheap.



Not every signing has to be stellar - this would make a lot of sense to me, providing currently non-existent cover to Davis, with a cost-effective and well-known back-up. 1

PortmanTerrorist added 12:06 - Jan 18

Not wrong Europablue, but think TWTD has been better at not (re)posting every rumour that goes about which suggests this has legs. Despite being so proud of the Club and how we have operated in recent times, this would have to be viewed as an indictment on our transfer window. Despite being told the planning was going into this from the Summer and always had a gap for (e.g,) a striker, we really do just seem to be exploring options as they come up. Would love to think there is still a a plan, that we are waiting on a couple of player moves to be sanctioned by their parent Clubs, but not feeling that way right now. Am still trusting the process, just, but what an opportunity this season has presented for us to not exploit a January window, just as we failed under Evans/MM....have to believe we are better than that now. -3

Lord_Mac added 12:09 - Jan 18

@north_stand77 Could be the fourth Johnson if we include Brett! 0

Bazza8564 added 12:11 - Jan 18

33 years old. This would surprise the hell out of me 1

hoppy added 12:12 - Jan 18

North stand77 - it wouldnâ€™t be only the third Johnsonâ€¦ weâ€™ve had 2 x David Johnsonâ€™s and a Gavin Johnson before. 0

ArnieM added 12:16 - Jan 18

Why? 1

FrankMarshall added 12:24 - Jan 18

Can only imagine this happening if we are intending to move one of our players on. 0

Europablue added 12:36 - Jan 18

PortmanTerrorist Football League World is mostly trash. TWTD has much better sources and standards.

There are very few players that get lined up in the January transfer window. The major forward planning is done for the Summer window.

For the January window, we will have a lot of options that are suitable on the dashboard and there is nothing else that can be done but to approach the other club, probably informally at first to see if they would even listen to an offer, then an offer is made and if it is rejected you have to move on to another option, maybe there are a few deals on that go at the same time.

The January window is all about getting the best in that you can get for the positions that you need cover for and maybe you are lucky and the perfect long-term signing becomes available at a reasonable price. If you are very lucky the perfect long-term signing also solves your short-term problem like all four January signings did last year.

We can't really complain that this transfer window isn't working out as well as last season.

We are competing with the teams at the top of the Championship now and there are all sorts of considerations such as players not wanting to move, personal terms not being met, high wage demands, and interest from another club that they feel fits better. 0

Eeyore added 12:43 - Jan 18

Age is irrelevant. Give a 33 year old a chance to make the prem. Thatâ€™s pretty motivating. Looks like a very sound move if it happens. KM will also know that he has the right character. And thatâ€™s more important than raw talent. Harry Clarke is a good example. 0

Europablue added 12:48 - Jan 18

Eeyore Age is a factor in the fee and wages because it is a factor on sell-on value, which is virtually nothing, but yes there will be plenty of players in their 20s that will stay for less than three years. 0

joyousblue added 12:48 - Jan 18

I think clubs know we have financial backing , talksportjust announced that ipswich had a million bid for johnson turned down , but the man is 33surely not , inot old , but can he cope with the itensity we play at , by advertising we supposedly had 3 million for a striker shows that gallaghers club knows that avsilable , and will hold out , if williams does return to utd , then does that give us one more loan available ? I know loans arnt the best but we got hirst from it , but the parent clubs want them to always play , so i worry that they play sometimes for the commitment to the parent club 0

runningout added 12:52 - Jan 18

Johnson another player that did well against us :â€” ? 0

Blooos added 12:52 - Jan 18

Multiple sources saying weâ€™ve bid Â£1m?? Surely thatâ€™s not true. Why on earth would we spend Â£1m on a backup full back whoâ€™s 33 years old! If weâ€™re spending that amount on a back up then go get someone 10 years younger who can develop 0

BlueNomad added 12:52 - Jan 18

The most underwhelming rumour in a long while. 0

HopefulBlue69 added 12:54 - Jan 18

We've not heard much about Brandon W recently... Looked very out of sorts in the Watford game I watched... Wonder if we'll ever see him at PR again. We may be looking for 6 month cover as if we do go up (a huge if by the way) they'd be a major change in personnel needed. 0

