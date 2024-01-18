Burgess Helps Australia Into Round of 16

Thursday, 18th Jan 2024 13:45

Cameron Burgess helped Australia reach the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup following a 1-0 victory over Syria at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar this lunchtime.

Burgess, 28, an unused sub in the 2-0 victory over India in the opening match, started and played the full 90 minutes as he picked up his fifth full cap.

St Pauli midfielder Jackson Irvine netted the gameâ€™s only goal in the 60th minute.

The Socceroos now cannot be overtaken by two of the other sides in Group B so will finish in the top two and go through to the round of 16.

Australia complete their group games against Uzbekistan at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday.

Townâ€™s other player at the Asian Cup, fellow centre-half Elkan Baggott, is next in action with Indonesia on Friday afternoon when they take on Vietnam in their second match having lost 3-1 to Iraq in their first.





Photo: Reuters