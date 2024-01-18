Dewsbury-Hall a Doubt For Town's Leicester Visit

Thursday, 18th Jan 2024 16:00 Leicester City could be without midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall when they face the Blues at the King Power Stadium in Monday’s live Sky game. The 25-year-old suffered a knock in the incident which led to the Foxes’ penalty - which he converted to claim his ninth goal of the season - in last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Coventry City. “The only one who is out since the Coventry game is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, because of the foul he received for the penalty,” manager Enzo Maresca said at this afternoon’s press conference. “He had a problem about that. He has not trained with us until today. We'll see for Monday's game. But at the moment he's out.” Dewsbury-Hall could be one of six players absent for the Blues’ visit with Wilfred Ndidi sidelined until April with a serious muscle injury and Abdul Fatawu suspended having been red-carded against the Sky Blues. Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Zambia and Nigeria respectively, and Harry Souttar is playing alongside Town’s Cameron Burgess for Australia at the Asian Cup. Better news for Maresca, who will watch Monday’s game from the stands as he is subject to a touchline ban after picking up his third yellow card of the season last week, is that veteran striker Jamie Vardy is back in full training and could play a part against the Blues. Leicester will certainly still be top when the teams meet on Monday but the Blues could have dropped to second with Southampton in action at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 16:08 - Jan 18

This is not news about Ipswich. It's not really its own article. It should just be a point no the scouting report or whatever it is. -13

johnwarksshorts added 16:21 - Jan 18

Shame for the lad because he's one hell of a player at this level, and with other absentees should be hopefully to our advantage, but not an easy game which ever team they put out. 1

ArnieM added 16:34 - Jan 18

He’ll play, put your house on it. 4

TractorCam added 16:37 - Jan 18

Our upstairs neigbours key player is being touted as ruled out for a match against IPSWICH EuropaBlue, I think it's very important news.



Thanks Phil/Gav for the information! 3

Len_Brennan added 16:46 - Jan 18

He'll probably make it & Meresca is just putting it out there for uncertainty, but if he is out, along with Ndidi, that's some serious quality missing from their midfield, which suddenly makes our loss of Morsy & (probably) Luongo not look to be critical against them. 1

Europablue added 17:04 - Jan 18

TractorCam As I said, it doesn't deserve its own story. It's probably just Meresca playing mind games. Monday is quite far away.

We should just concentrate on us and not be worrying about one of their players being out until it is actually confirmed. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:10 - Jan 18

We shall see! 0

SpiritOfJohn added 17:22 - Jan 18

Strange what constitutes a penalty nowadays. The Coventry player clearly won the ball and then made contact with Dewsbury-Hall in the follow through. Imagine how many penalties Terry Butcher would have conceded if those criteria applied to the tackles from yesteryear...

I noticed something odd in the Sunderland game. Ballard dived in his own penalty area to 'win' a free-kick against Jackson rather than conceding a corner, but if the referee had spotted the blatant dive would he have awarded us a penalty or an indirect free-kick? 0

