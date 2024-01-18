Dewsbury-Hall a Doubt For Town's Leicester Visit
Thursday, 18th Jan 2024 16:00
Leicester City could be without midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall when they face the Blues at the King Power Stadium in Monday’s live Sky game.
The 25-year-old suffered a knock in the incident which led to the Foxes’ penalty - which he converted to claim his ninth goal of the season - in last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Coventry City.
“The only one who is out since the Coventry game is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, because of the foul he received for the penalty,” manager Enzo Maresca said at this afternoon’s press conference.
“He had a problem about that. He has not trained with us until today. We'll see for Monday's game. But at the moment he's out.”
Dewsbury-Hall could be one of six players absent for the Blues’ visit with Wilfred Ndidi sidelined until April with a serious muscle injury and Abdul Fatawu suspended having been red-carded against the Sky Blues.
Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Zambia and Nigeria respectively, and Harry Souttar is playing alongside Town’s Cameron Burgess for Australia at the Asian Cup.
Better news for Maresca, who will watch Monday’s game from the stands as he is subject to a touchline ban after picking up his third yellow card of the season last week, is that veteran striker Jamie Vardy is back in full training and could play a part against the Blues.
Leicester will certainly still be top when the teams meet on Monday but the Blues could have dropped to second with Southampton in action at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Opposition Preview - QPR (Home) by ad_wilkin
We’re now fully into the second half of fixtures and Town have now played every team coming up in this second. It’s yet another game in the festive period following the visit of Leicester and this time it is Queens Park Rangers who make the visit to Portman Road.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]