Facebook Group Organising Fortuna Trip

Thursday, 18th Jan 2024 16:18

The ITFC Fans Page Facebook group is organising a trip to Düsseldorf for Fortuna’s final game of the season against FC Magdeburg on Sunday 19th May.

Almost 100 Fortuna fans were at Portman Road to watch the Blues defeat Sunderland 2-1 at the weekend, the supporters of the German club having become annual visitors to Suffolk during their side’s winter break.

There have been a number of return trips made by Town fans to see the Bundesliga 2 side in action, as well as pre-season matches between the two clubs, with the Facebook group having organised two previous visits.

“After Fortuna's recent annual visit to Portman Road, we're eager to reciprocate the gesture by making our way to Germany in May,” the group wrote on their page.

“Our past trips have been both successful and enjoyable and this time, thanks to our connections at Fortuna, we'll be able secure bulk tickets for their final game of the season: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs FC Magdeburg on 19th May, 2.30pm kick-off.

“This match holds significant importance as Fortuna contends for promotion to the Bundesliga.

“Given the considerable interest we've observed in previous posts, we've set a deadline for early March for confirmations from those interested in joining us. This timeline allows us to accurately determine the number of tickets required.”

Full details on the trip can be found on the Facebook group here.





Photo: Action Images