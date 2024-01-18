Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 25 - Simon Milton

This weekâ€™s edition of Lifeâ€™s a Pitch TV with star guest Simon Milton is now available on YouTube.

Milton talks about the Future Stars charity, promotion in 1991/92, the transformation at Portman Road over the last couple of seasons and what it was like to go from non-league football with Bury Town to the Premier League with the Blues.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

