Burns Wins Goal of the Month
Friday, 19th Jan 2024 10:08
Town winger Wes Burns has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December for his brilliant trivela strike against Coventry.
The Wales international cut in from the right and curled a brilliant outside-of-the-boot effort into the top corner of the net following a lengthy passing move from the back involving most of his teammates.
The 29-year-old fought off goals scored by Watford’s Wesley Hoedt, James Justin of Leicester and Rotherham’s Sam Clucas to claim the gong.
“I’m delighted,” Burns told the club site. “It's the first Goal of the Month award I've won.
“The team move is probably what gets it over the line for winning the award because Wesley Hoedt (Watford) scored a fantastic goal from the halfway line and James Justin’s (Leicester City) was an unbelievable strike, so I think it’s the team move that gets it over the line but I’m not taking anything away from the finish either.
“I’ve tried it so many times in training and they fly over, or you don’t hit them right and they bobble towards the 'keeper, but I caught it sweet this time and I’m glad it was on a matchday.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Opposition Preview - QPR (Home) by ad_wilkin
We’re now fully into the second half of fixtures and Town have now played every team coming up in this second. It’s yet another game in the festive period following the visit of Leicester and this time it is Queens Park Rangers who make the visit to Portman Road.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]