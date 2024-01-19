Burns Wins Goal of the Month

Friday, 19th Jan 2024 10:08 Town winger Wes Burns has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December for his brilliant trivela strike against Coventry. The Wales international cut in from the right and curled a brilliant outside-of-the-boot effort into the top corner of the net following a lengthy passing move from the back involving most of his teammates. The 29-year-old fought off goals scored by Watford’s Wesley Hoedt, James Justin of Leicester and Rotherham’s Sam Clucas to claim the gong. “I’m delighted,” Burns told the club site. “It's the first Goal of the Month award I've won. “The team move is probably what gets it over the line for winning the award because Wesley Hoedt (Watford) scored a fantastic goal from the halfway line and James Justin’s (Leicester City) was an unbelievable strike, so I think it’s the team move that gets it over the line but I’m not taking anything away from the finish either. “I’ve tried it so many times in training and they fly over, or you don’t hit them right and they bobble towards the 'keeper, but I caught it sweet this time and I’m glad it was on a matchday.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



runningout added 10:10 - Jan 19

not too surprised!! 0

ArnieM added 10:12 - Jan 19

Conor Chaplin Baby!! -1

RobITFC added 10:15 - Jan 19

Probably goal of the season too ? 1

Kickingblock added 10:18 - Jan 19

Rightly so.

Congratulations Wes.

Feel free to repeat the feat as often as you can. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments