Charlton Hoping to Complete Ladapo Signing Today

Friday, 19th Jan 2024 10:19 Charlton Athletic are hoping to complete the loan signing of Town striker Freddie Ladapo later today, TWTD understands. The 30-year-old’s departure during this window has been widely expected with his opportunities having been limited since the Blues were promoted to the Championship, even since George Hirst suffered the hamstring injury which is set to rule him out for most of the rest of the season. We understand discussions regarding the switch have been ongoing for more than a week and are now reaching their conclusion with the player set to undergo a medical today. Ladapo joined the Blues after leaving Rotherham in the summer of 2022 and has scored 25 goals in 33 starts and 42 sub appearances. The Romford-born forward’s younger brother Tolu is already a player at the Valley. Ladapo’s impending exit may mean the Blues are closing in on the addition of another striker. Town have been in talks with AFC Bournemouth regarding former striker Kieffer Moore returning to Portman Road on loan, while a move for Blackburn’s Sam Gallagher stalled earlier in the week with Rovers concerned that his exit would leave them short of frontmen. That situation could have changed with reports that the Lancastrians are targeting Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz. Gallagher is understood to be keen on the move to the Blues, while Stoke City and Sunderland are also believed to have shown interest during this window. Elsewhere, former Town forward Armando Dobra has signed a contract extension with National League leaders Chesterfield, who are managed by ex-Blues boss Paul Cook and coached by former former Blues Kieron Dyer and Gary Roberts. Dobra, 22, who was interesting Oxford and Charlton, is now set to stay with the Derbyshire club until 2026.

cooper4england added 10:22 - Jan 19

Sounds like it's going to be an exciting day! 1

NthQldITFC added 10:22 - Jan 19

That's one helluva goal return you had here Freddie. Thanks for your excellent work in helping put ITFC where we are today. Very best wishes big man. 29

CookAshtonJohnson added 10:23 - Jan 19

But credit to Ladapo for doing what he did last season, had some vital goals in vital games - brace v Port Vale, brace v Cardiff this season, is a good player on his day, however don’t think he meets the physical demands of the Championship. 1

VanDusen added 10:24 - Jan 19

billlm added 10:26 - Jan 19

He done a job for us in last season's exciting season,

Reached his ceiling with us,

Well done and thanks Freddie, 6

bringmeaKuqi added 10:26 - Jan 19

So, Charlton will have Ladapo, Fraser, Camara and Bakinson – that's not a bad creative line for League 1 at all... Good luck Freddie, you have the ability and with the right service can be deadly at that level. 3

muhrensleftfoot added 10:27 - Jan 19

He's been a great signing for us, although not quite in "Town Legend" status. Very good goals per game ratio. His performances do seem to have dropped off recently when given an opportunity. Wish him all the best at Charlton 3

ArnieM added 10:33 - Jan 19

Good luck Freddie and all the best. Thank you for your goals, you’re a top guy. Which all the best with Charlton , where I have no doubts you’ll smash it! 2

Suffolkboy added 10:36 - Jan 19

Made a significant contribution both on the field and to the squad ; smashing character who undoubtedly worked hard, gave his best and I hope enjoyed his time at ITFC !

Best wishes for success at Charlton !

COYB 1

DannyITFC added 10:38 - Jan 19

With this going through it’s pretty obvious at least x1 CF is incoming. Question is who? Is it a loan or permanent? Personally I think we will get Moore on loan and sign Gallagher on a permanent move especially with Blackburn now looking at Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz. 0

Powrigan added 10:39 - Jan 19

Let's hope we are adding a January Premium to the fee as we keep being told to expect when looking at players. 0

Help added 10:43 - Jan 19

Oh Friday excitement starts here. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:48 - Jan 19

Good luck to him he was brilliant for us last year scoring 20 plus goals and definitely goes with much love and thanks for that.

On another note I think it shows that just because you’re scoring goals in league one doesn’t mean you can do it further up so buying players from lower leagues can be a gamble. 0

Bazza8564 added 10:48 - Jan 19

Fair play to Freddie, his goalscoring last season was a great asset and he played his part in promotion. The requirements this season demand a greater out of the box input and thats not really his strength so I wish him well @ Charlton. Let's see who comes in....

ArchiRob added 10:54 - Jan 19

Thank you for some great moments that will be remembered and very best wishes Freddie. 1

Frosty_ITFC added 11:01 - Jan 19

Done his job in League 1 not good enough for majority of Champ teams, still didn't warrant abuse received recently. Good luck Freddie. 0

GTRKing added 11:07 - Jan 19

Freddie= great league one player & rubbish player for top half

Done his job at helping us get promoted, which we thank him for it!



As we are letting him go it means we are close to getting loan or permanent player in wonder who!!!



We will still get 2 strikers this window let’s have faith in KM & MA



Good luck Freddie in your future endeavours at Charlton 0

HopefulBlue69 added 11:08 - Jan 19

Good luck with the move and thanks for each and every goal scored... 0

raycrawfordswig added 11:15 - Jan 19

Good luck Freddie thanks for helping town get promotion Charlton are getting a good League one player. 0

itfckenty added 11:22 - Jan 19

great servant to the club, and he was incredibly important during our last season. while it may not have happened for him this year, the blues will never forget the road you have helped put us on. best of luck with your career and hope you go and smash it for Charlton! 0

Steelmonkey added 11:24 - Jan 19

Sorry to see you go, thanks for all you’ve done for the club and I’d like to apologise on behalf of all the bell ends on here that have given you grief when not really deserved.

Great goal return for the appearances you made.

Best of luck with Charlton Olayinka, wouldn’t surprise me if half of them didn’t know your real first name. 0

GatesPerm added 11:33 - Jan 19

This is just another example of the constant process to upgrade the squad as you progress further and as your ambitions become greater.



A big thank you to Freddie for his contributions particularly last season when his goals were an integral part of the promotion campaign.



All the best. 0

barrystedmunds added 11:36 - Jan 19

He’s goals return considering he was never a guaranteed starter was immense. Championship was probably a step up too far for him but to be mentioned in a Town song means he obviously won the majority of our hearts. 0

Jugsy added 11:52 - Jan 19

Good luck Freddie, did a job when we needed him to but it seems like a happy divorce at this point. Won't get my hopes up, but if that means we're signing someone today that would be a great start to the weekend! 0

