U18s at Millwall

Friday, 19th Jan 2024 10:35

Town’s U18s are in action away against Millwall at their training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues are currently ninth in Professional Development League Two South with the Lions two places and four points in front of them having played two fewer games.

The U18s, who now have Olly Lee (pictured) in charge, will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.





Photo: TWTD