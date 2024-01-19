Baggott and Indonesia Face Vietnam

Friday, 19th Jan 2024 10:46

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott is set to win his 23rd full cap when Indonesia take on Vietnam in their second game at the AFC Asian Cup at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar this afternoon (KO 2.30pm).

Both teams are without a point following their opening matches, the Indonesians having lost 3-1 to Iraq and the Vietnamese 4-2 to Japan, who lead the group.

Indonesia will complete their group games against the Japanese a week on Wednesday (11.30am).

In the UK, the whole tournament is being broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE, via their website or app.

Photo: Reuters









Photo: Reuters