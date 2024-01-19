Baggott Unused Sub as Indonesia Win

Friday, 19th Jan 2024 16:51 Town centre-half Elkan Baggott was left on the bench as Indonesia beat Vietnam 1-0 in their second group game at the AFC Asian Cup this afternoon. The Indonesians won the match via Asnawi Mangkualam’s penalty just before half-time with the Vietnamese reduced to 10 men in injury time when Le Pham Thanh Long was dismissed. Indonesia are now third in their group and will need to beat Japan in their final group game on Wednesday to progress to the round of 16.

Photo: Reuters



kiwiblue added 17:06 - Jan 19

4 out of 6 best 3rd placed teams qualify so still in with a good chance.

Eeyore added 17:24 - Jan 19

That’s a surprise. He has started most games for them.

LooksLikeChaplin added 17:46 - Jan 19

Looks like they switched to a back 4 rather than 5. He was poor in the first game and at fault for 2 of the 3 goals so not surprised he was the one dropped. Hopefully he'll get more gametime as it's great experience for him. 0

