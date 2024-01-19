Baggott Unused Sub as Indonesia Win
Friday, 19th Jan 2024 16:51
Town centre-half Elkan Baggott was left on the bench as Indonesia beat Vietnam 1-0 in their second group game at the AFC Asian Cup this afternoon.
The Indonesians won the match via Asnawi Mangkualam’s penalty just before half-time with the Vietnamese reduced to 10 men in injury time when Le Pham Thanh Long was dismissed.
Indonesia are now third in their group and will need to beat Japan in their final group game on Wednesday to progress to the round of 16.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]