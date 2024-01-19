Charlton Confirm Ladapo Loan Move
Friday, 19th Jan 2024 18:34
League One Charlton Athletic have confirmed the loan signing of Blues striker Freddie Ladapo.
The 30-year-old’s departure during this window had been widely expected with his opportunities having been limited since the Blues were promoted to the Championship, even since George Hirst suffered the hamstring injury which is set to rule him out for most of the rest of the season.
Discussions regarding the switch have been ongoing for more than a week and were finally concluded today.
Ladapo joined the Blues after leaving Rotherham in the summer of 2022 and has scored 25 goals in 33 starts and 42 sub appearances, and was a member of the squad which secured promotion from League One last season, netting 21 times in that campaign. He has another year and a half left on his Town contract.
The Romford-born forward’s younger brother Tolu is already a player at the Valley.
Ladapo becomes the second Town player on loan at the Valley, Panutche Camara having made the move for the season in the summer.
“I'm really happy to be joining Charlton. I'm so excited to be here and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve during the rest of the season.” the striker told the Addicks website.
Michael Appleton, Charlton’s head coach, added: “Freddie’s a massive goal threat who brings lots of quality.
“He’s a player who’s comfortable playing with his back to goal and running towards goal. He’s very quick, he’s athletic, he’s got a very good record at this level and he’s a really exciting signing. I think everyone is going to look forward to having him on board.”
Technical director Andy Scott said: “Freddie is someone we’ve been after for a long time. He’s got a proven record of scoring goals in this league and getting promotions.
“He’s been at Ipswich most recently and shown he can compete in the Championship as well. It’s a major coup to be able to bring in a player of his quality.”
Ladapo’s exit means the Blues’ need to add to their striking ranks has increased further with Hirst out for all bar the last knockings of the campaign and Dane Scarlett having returned to parent club Tottenham.
Town have been in talks with AFC Bournemouth regarding former striker Kieffer Moore returning to Portman Road on loan, while a move for Blackburn’s Sam Gallagher stalled earlier in the week with Rovers concerned that his exit would leave them short of frontmen.
That situation may change with reports that the Lancastrians are targeting Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, although we understand no progress has been made on the Gallagher move, despite the player understood to be keen on the switch, while Stoke City and Sunderland are also believed to have shown interest during this window.
Elsewhere, former Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has joined Birmingham City, now managed by Blues legend Tony Mowbray, on loan from QPR.
Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules, who was on loan with Town last season, has extended his current spell with Derby County until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Ex-Town academy defender Calum Logan, 17, has signed his first professional deal with Tottenham, the club he left the Playford Road youth set-up to join in April last year.
Meanwhile, Monday’s opponents Leicester City have lost loan midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has been recalled by his parent club Chelsea.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]