Charlton Confirm Ladapo Loan Move

Friday, 19th Jan 2024 18:34 League One Charlton Athletic have confirmed the loan signing of Blues striker Freddie Ladapo. The 30-year-old’s departure during this window had been widely expected with his opportunities having been limited since the Blues were promoted to the Championship, even since George Hirst suffered the hamstring injury which is set to rule him out for most of the rest of the season. Discussions regarding the switch have been ongoing for more than a week and were finally concluded today. Ladapo joined the Blues after leaving Rotherham in the summer of 2022 and has scored 25 goals in 33 starts and 42 sub appearances, and was a member of the squad which secured promotion from League One last season, netting 21 times in that campaign. He has another year and a half left on his Town contract. The Romford-born forward’s younger brother Tolu is already a player at the Valley. Ladapo becomes the second Town player on loan at the Valley, Panutche Camara having made the move for the season in the summer. “I'm really happy to be joining Charlton. I'm so excited to be here and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve during the rest of the season.” the striker told the Addicks website. Bagsman: bagged 🎯#cafc | @Ladapo9 pic.twitter.com/UdFUcGGYVg — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 19, 2024 Michael Appleton, Charlton’s head coach, added: “Freddie’s a massive goal threat who brings lots of quality. “He’s a player who’s comfortable playing with his back to goal and running towards goal. He’s very quick, he’s athletic, he’s got a very good record at this level and he’s a really exciting signing. I think everyone is going to look forward to having him on board.” Technical director Andy Scott said: “Freddie is someone we’ve been after for a long time. He’s got a proven record of scoring goals in this league and getting promotions. “He’s been at Ipswich most recently and shown he can compete in the Championship as well. It’s a major coup to be able to bring in a player of his quality.” Ladapo’s exit means the Blues’ need to add to their striking ranks has increased further with Hirst out for all bar the last knockings of the campaign and Dane Scarlett having returned to parent club Tottenham. Town have been in talks with AFC Bournemouth regarding former striker Kieffer Moore returning to Portman Road on loan, while a move for Blackburn’s Sam Gallagher stalled earlier in the week with Rovers concerned that his exit would leave them short of frontmen. That situation may change with reports that the Lancastrians are targeting Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, although we understand no progress has been made on the Gallagher move, despite the player understood to be keen on the switch, while Stoke City and Sunderland are also believed to have shown interest during this window. Elsewhere, former Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has joined Birmingham City, now managed by Blues legend Tony Mowbray, on loan from QPR. Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules, who was on loan with Town last season, has extended his current spell with Derby County until the end of the 2023/24 season. Ex-Town academy defender Calum Logan, 17, has signed his first professional deal with Tottenham, the club he left the Playford Road youth set-up to join in April last year. Meanwhile, Monday’s opponents Leicester City have lost loan midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has been recalled by his parent club Chelsea.

Photo: Matchday Images



Churchman added 18:37 - Jan 19

Good luck Freddie. A good player and character for us. I hope he does well at Charlton and suspect he will. 5

dyersdream added 18:37 - Jan 19

Must be a striker or 2 very close to signing 6

SickParrot added 18:47 - Jan 19

I am suprised that we have agreed this before at least one new centre forward has been finalised but hopefully two will come in soon. 0

itfchorry added 18:49 - Jan 19

All the best Freddie - 0

Medblue added 18:53 - Jan 19

It appears that all this does is confirm how much KMK didn’t rate Ladapo’s attitude and application in recent weeks given that we are willing to let him go without a replacement already in the door. -2

Bluesince92 added 18:55 - Jan 19

My guess would be something fairly imminent given that we're letting a striker go......Good luck Freddie great for us in league 1 but didn't really make the step up. 3

norfsufblue added 18:58 - Jan 19

Firstly Thank You Freddie.... we all know you were exactly what we needed as the and the manager was correct!.... you've given us some great moments, for me personally that goal at Peterborough was a particular favourite. Wish you nothing but the best of luck for the rest of the season and whatever the future holds after the.

Thank you once again and remember..

Once a blue.... 4

Saxonblue74 added 19:05 - Jan 19

I’m now expecting something tonight or tomorrow! Surely he wouldn’t be loaned out without someone in before Leicester? 2

Bazza8564 added 19:05 - Jan 19

Did a great job for us, but KM MA wouldnt have let this happen without the replacements being very very close

2

notoriousITFC added 19:09 - Jan 19

Huge respect to Freddie. Played a massive role in our promotion and good character in the dressing room. Good move all round. Expect him to do well at CAFC and fingers crossed this means a new no. 9 is done and dusted behind the scenes. 2

gosblue added 19:16 - Jan 19

Thanks for a great season last season Freddie. It didn’t quite work out this time but I’ll be watching you’re career with interest and pride. Once a blue. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:17 - Jan 19

Win for Freddie who is always welcome in Suffolk, and for Charlton, who are not.

Nothing but respect and love for this chap. 0

