Assistant Academy Manager Williams Departs

Saturday, 20th Jan 2024 19:14

Assistant academy manager Marvin Williams is leaving the Blues after just over a year at Playford Road.

Former Millwall and Brentford winger Williams, 36, joined the club 14 months ago having previously been Sutton United’s academy manager.

Announcing his exit on LinkedIn, Williams wrote: “My time at Ipswich Town will be coming to an end. Firstly, I’m incredibly proud to have been given such an amazing opportunity at a MASSIVE club - I will be forever grateful.

“Whilst in post I have been exposed to some great working practices and learnt so much; I will take away things that will stay with me forever.

“It’s clear the club are on a hugely exciting journey and I wish them and the academy nothing but success along the way.

“I now look forward and begin seeking new opportunities. Let’s see what the next chapter holds.”

Meanwhile, this morning’s U18s game at Millwall was postponed. The game has been rearranged for Tuesday 7th May.





Photo: TWTD