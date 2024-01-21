Tractor Girls Travel to Face London Bees

Sunday, 21st Jan 2024 09:17 Ipswich Town Women are in action away against London Bees in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division at The Bees Stadium this afternoon (KO 1.30pm). The game was originally set to be played at The Hive but due to the freezing conditions - Barnet’s National League fixture against Chesterfield yesterday was postponed - the match was moved late in the week to the adjacent 5G artificial surface. Town go into the game in the rare position of having lost their last two matches, the 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Barclays Women’s Championship Charlton a week ago and the 1-0 league loss to Oxford United in 2024’s opener at the AGL Arena the previous week, which all but put the Blues out of the promotion race. Despite the defeat to the Addicks, midfielder Kyra Robertson believes there were positives to be taken from the display. “It was a tough game, opposition in a league above us, so we knew it was going to be a test,” she said. “I think we matched them quite well, obviously there were a couple of errors on our part for the goals, but definitely something to take pride in and the FA Cup’s a great competition for us, so we’ll go again next year.” London Bees are bottom of the table having taken only two points from their 12 games so far, Town having beaten them 5-0 at the AGL Arena in September, but Robertson says nothing should be taken for granted. “I don’t think we can take their position in the league as anything to go off,” she added. “We know every game in this league is a test, so we’ll prepare the same as we normally do with the same focus. “We’ll go in confident, hopefully our attackers can put some good stuff together and as a team we can come out with a win.” Town’s match is one of only two in the division this afternoon with none of the sides above the Blues in action, so it’s an opportunity for the Blues to make up some ground. “Definitely,” Robertson reflected. “I think we’ve missed a couple of games due to different things, so it would be nice to get three points on the board and get the games done.”

Photo: ITFC



