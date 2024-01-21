McKenna: Big Player Ladapo Goes With Our Best Wishes
Sunday, 21st Jan 2024 10:00
Boss Kieran McKenna says striker Freddie Ladapo leaves Portman Road for Charlton with everyone at Portman Road’s best wishes having been a big player at Town over the last 18 months.
Ladapo moved to the Addicks on loan for the rest of the season on Friday and made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Burton. The 30-year-old played the first 86 minutes.
“It’s a good move for Freddie and he needs to play some more minutes now and start some games and he’s got the opportunity to do that at a good club,” McKenna told TownTV.
“Of course, he goes with our best wishes, Freddie’s done a terrific job over the last 18 months-plus and been a big player for us and he goes there now with all our wishes to do well to the end of the season.”
Ladapo joined the Blues after leaving Rotherham in the summer of 2022 and has scored 25 goals in 33 starts and 42 sub appearances.
He was a member of the squad which secured promotion from League One last season, netting 21 times in that campaign. He has another year and a half left on his Town contract.
Photo: Matchday Images

