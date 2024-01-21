McKenna: No New Injuries From Sunderland
Sunday, 21st Jan 2024 10:00
Town boss Kieran McKenna has no new injury worries ahead of tomorrow’s live-on-Sky game against leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with “the numbers pretty much where they were” prior to the 2-1 victory over Sunderland at Portman Road last week.
“Nothing new in there from Sunderland,” McKenna told TownTV when quizzed on his squad’s fitness going into the game against the Foxes.
“Everyone came through that game well, so that was a bonus, so the numbers are pretty much where they were before that one.”
That suggests midfielder Massimo Luongo won’t be ready to make the trip, the Australian having suffered an ankle injury in training two days before the Wearsiders’ visit, which was due to undergo a scan during the week.
It also implies Brandon Williams, who has been back at parent club Manchester United being assessed after spells out with illness and injury, isn’t back with the squad.
Town will definitely be without skipper Sam Morsy with the Egypt international completing his two-match suspension.
