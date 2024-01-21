Town Watch Gallagher
Sunday, 21st Jan 2024 10:11
Town’s head of recruitment Sam Williams is reported to have watched Blues target Sam Gallagher in action for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Gallagher made his first start since September as the Lancastrians drew 1-1 at home with Huddersfield Town yesterday.
According to Sun on Sunday reporter Alan Nixon, Williams was at the game to run the rule over the 28-year-old.
The Blues have had a number of offers in excess of £1 million turned down with Blackburn initially appearing open to allowing Gallagher to move on before getting cold feet earlier in the week, feeling the players’ departure would leave them short on numbers up front.
Rovers were linked with Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz late last week, while a report this morning says Watford’s Mileta Rajovic is top of their list of potential recruits but with the Hornets after around £4 million for the Dane.
TWTD understands there had been no movement on the deal in the latter part of the week with Gallagher’s start yesterday also an indication that nothing is close.
But Williams’s apparent presence at Ewood Park yesterday suggests the Blues remain interested in the former Southampton striker, who is understood to be very keen on the move.
Stoke City and Sunderland have also been eyeing Gallagher, while his former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was reported to be interested in taking him to Birmingham City yesterday.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]