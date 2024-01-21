Town Watch Gallagher

Sunday, 21st Jan 2024 10:11 Town’s head of recruitment Sam Williams is reported to have watched Blues target Sam Gallagher in action for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Gallagher made his first start since September as the Lancastrians drew 1-1 at home with Huddersfield Town yesterday. According to Sun on Sunday reporter Alan Nixon, Williams was at the game to run the rule over the 28-year-old. The Blues have had a number of offers in excess of £1 million turned down with Blackburn initially appearing open to allowing Gallagher to move on before getting cold feet earlier in the week, feeling the players’ departure would leave them short on numbers up front. Rovers were linked with Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz late last week, while a report this morning says Watford’s Mileta Rajovic is top of their list of potential recruits but with the Hornets after around £4 million for the Dane. TWTD understands there had been no movement on the deal in the latter part of the week with Gallagher’s start yesterday also an indication that nothing is close. But Williams’s apparent presence at Ewood Park yesterday suggests the Blues remain interested in the former Southampton striker, who is understood to be very keen on the move. Stoke City and Sunderland have also been eyeing Gallagher, while his former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was reported to be interested in taking him to Birmingham City yesterday.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Bluearmy_81 added 10:21 - Jan 21

With only one fit ‘striker’ in the squad surely we need a minimum of two in this week?! 0

Wallingford_Boy added 10:26 - Jan 21

Hopefully watching Szmodics not Gallagher! 0

MK1 added 10:33 - Jan 21

He or Moore are exactly what we need. If we can get either through the door before deadline day, then we are in a good place. Without either Jackson will have a big part to play. We are still in an excellent position, so nothing to be nervous about. 0

Cambsrover14 added 10:42 - Jan 21

You can't afford Gallagher let alone Szmodics. -3

Cambsrover14 added 10:44 - Jan 21

Maybe 1.5m plus Chaplin you might get him otherwise move on -6

joyousblue added 10:54 - Jan 21

Cambsrover14 im afraid this site is for grown ups not little eykes like you chaplin + million you obviously struggle with maths in your infants school , does mummy and daddy know your on here, cant afford him wiw you must be doing well in 2 x times table , ipswich history makes us a much bigger size than blackburn who had a hey day for what one season it would be a step up for gallagher , now i think you needyour nappy changed you stink of the name bull added a four letter word i cant say on here crawl away 0

BulgarianBlue added 10:57 - Jan 21

Thanks for your captain, Cambsrover14 1

Linkboy13 added 11:02 - Jan 21

Szmodic's is not an out and out target man more of a number ten so we won't be signing him. 0

Cambsrover14 added 11:10 - Jan 21

Joyousblue you can't afford Gallagher. So you lot thinking you can't get szmodics is a laugh in it's self. Also Travis will be back here when JDT goes in the summer. 0

