Tractor Girls Thrash Bees

Sunday, 21st Jan 2024 15:42 Ipswich Town Women got back to winning ways with a 6-1 FAWNL Southern Premier Division thrashing of bottom club London Bees at The Bees Stadium this afternoon. Town went ahead in the 23rd minute when Lucy O’Brien played in Ruby Doe, who slid into the net. Fifteen minutes later, it was 2-0 when Bonnie Horwood’s free-kick was headed into the top corner by Natasha Thomas. The Bees pulled one back 11 minutes after the restart through Kayla Potter, but the Blues restored their two-goal advantage on 65 when Leah Mitchell was played in by Summer Hughes and fired past the home keeper. Doe, who is with the Blues for the season on a dual registration from Arsenal, added her second of the afternoon and Town’s fourth in the 71st minute when she shot across goal into the far corner after good work from Horwood and sub Milly Boughton, who was making her league debut for the Blues along with fellow Tottenham dual registration signing Elkie Bowyer, who had started. Eight minutes from time, Lenna Gunning-Williams, on a season-loan loan from Spurs, made it 5-1 with a 25-yard strike into the top corner. And skipper Maria Boswell took the scoreline to 6-1 two minutes into injury time with a low strike from 35 yards which found the bottom corner of the net. The win moves the Tractor Girls up to fourth in the table ahead of Oxford United on goal difference, now five points behind third-placed Rugby Borough with two games in hand and 11 off Portsmouth and Hashtag United in first and second with one match in hand on Pompey and three on the Essex side. Town: Soper, Barker, (Boswell 75) Mitchell, Williams, Hughes, Horwood (c), Bowyer (Boughton 57), Gunning-Williams, Doe, O’Brien (Robertson 57), Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Peskett.



Photo: Ross Halls



dangerous30 added 15:52 - Jan 21

Well done ladies 0

