Owls Boss Not Ruling Out Johnson Exit

Sunday, 21st Jan 2024 16:47 Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl isn’t ruling out Marvin Johnson moving to Town before the end of the transfer window. The Blues made an approach for Johnson reportedly proposing a free transfer but with incentive payments due to the South Yorkshire club. Claims of a £1 million offer were wide of the mark and it would appear likely a fee in the low hundred thousands would be enough to secure the signing. The 33-year-old was initially left out of the Owls’ EFL squad in the summer by former boss Xisco but was brought back into the fold by Röhl in November and has become a key member of his squad, scoring three times and picking up two assists from left-back. Quizzed on the situation and whether Johnson might leave Hillsborough before the end of the window, Röhl told the Sheffield Star: “This is a moment in the transfer window and it doesn't mean there is immediately a move in one direction or another direction. “We can look, we have some days where we can do something and decide what is best for the team. This is our job as a club and we have to prepare in both directions. “In the transfer window anything is possible in both directions. What is clear is that he is a starter at the moment, he has a lot of running forward, he has made improvements in defence and he is a good left full-back for us and he is helpful. In the end some decisions are on the other table, not my table.” He added: “Marvin did well and gave us a good impact, he tried everything and was fantastic. “I have had a lot of talks and conversations with my players in the last days, this is important. It is about the games. Especially with Marvin, I have a good relationship. I brought him back on track. “In October he was far away from the team and now he has performed well, he showed his performance and his attitude and this was so important for me. It is a good sign and we will see what we can do. He is a fantastic player in fantastic shape.” Town presumably view Johnson as potential cover for Leif Davis, while also perhaps allowing Cameron Humphreys out on loan. TWTD understands a number of League One sides are keen to take the 20-year-old, primarily a midfielder but who can also operate at left-back, out on loan. A regular in the Wednesday side which won promotion from League One via the play-offs last season, Johnson is probably best known to Town fans for elbowing Wes Burns in the match between the Blues and Owls at Portman Road in February last year for which he subsequently was handed a three-game suspension.

Photo: Matchday Images



RegencyBlue added 17:12 - Jan 21

Surprised Wednesday would let him go frankly, given he has apparently been one of their best performers since getting back in the side.



Good business from us if we got him on a free though! 0

