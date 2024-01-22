Luongo and Harness Return For Blues at Leicester
Monday, 22nd Jan 2024 19:15
Massimo Luongo returns to the Town line-up as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes for this evening’s first-v-third game against leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium (KO 8pm).
The Australian missed the 2-1 win at home to Sunderland just over a week ago due to an ankle injury but is back in this evening’s XI, replacing Jack Taylor, who drops to the bench.
Elsewhere, the team is the same as the one which started against the Black Cats other than Marcus Harness coming in for Nathan Broadhead, who is also among the subs.
Skipper Sam Morsy is again absent as he serves the final game of this two-match ban.
For Leicester, whose manager Enzo Maresca is serving a one-game touchline ban, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is fit enough to start having been a doubt with a knock picked up in their last game, the 3-1 defeat at Coventry.
Cesare Casadei, who has been recalled by parent club Chelsea, and Abdul Fatawu, suspended having been sent off against the Sky Blues, are replaced by Hamza Choudhury and Kasey McAteer. Veteran frontman Jamie Vardy returns to the bench.
Leicester: Hermansen, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin, Choudhury, Winks, Ricardo (c), Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Mavididi, Cannon. Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Doyle, Vardy, Albrighton, Praet, Akgun, Marcal, Nelson.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin (c), Harness, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Taylor, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Broadhead. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]