Luongo and Harness Return For Blues at Leicester

Monday, 22nd Jan 2024 19:15 Massimo Luongo returns to the Town line-up as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes for this evening’s first-v-third game against leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium (KO 8pm). The Australian missed the 2-1 win at home to Sunderland just over a week ago due to an ankle injury but is back in this evening’s XI, replacing Jack Taylor, who drops to the bench. Elsewhere, the team is the same as the one which started against the Black Cats other than Marcus Harness coming in for Nathan Broadhead, who is also among the subs. Skipper Sam Morsy is again absent as he serves the final game of this two-match ban. For Leicester, whose manager Enzo Maresca is serving a one-game touchline ban, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is fit enough to start having been a doubt with a knock picked up in their last game, the 3-1 defeat at Coventry. Cesare Casadei, who has been recalled by parent club Chelsea, and Abdul Fatawu, suspended having been sent off against the Sky Blues, are replaced by Hamza Choudhury and Kasey McAteer. Veteran frontman Jamie Vardy returns to the bench. Leicester: Hermansen, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin, Choudhury, Winks, Ricardo (c), Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Mavididi, Cannon. Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Doyle, Vardy, Albrighton, Praet, Akgun, Marcal, Nelson. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin (c), Harness, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Taylor, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Broadhead. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Nomore4 added 19:22 - Jan 22

Let’s get this done 1

Billysherlockblue added 19:23 - Jan 22

Give it yere all thats all we ask for.... coyb 1

IPSWICH1078 added 19:37 - Jan 22

I like the starting XI and a good attacking bench. Come on boys! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments