Maresca: A Big Shame

Monday, 22nd Jan 2024 23:38 Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca felt it was “a big shame” that his side dropped two points against the Blues, Jeremy Sarmiento’s 89th-minute goal claiming a point for Town as the teams drew 1-1 at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes had gone ahead in the first half via Leif Davis’s own goal - his second of the season - but the Blues improved after the break and deserved their equaliser when it came. “A big shame,” Maresca, who watched the game from the stand due to a one-match touchline ban, said. “It’s a shame because the effort from the players has been huge, has been unbelievable. “It’s always a shame when you drop points at the end, as already happened there [at Ipswich] and happened tonight, but it’s football. “Until the end, even if you go 2-0 up, there is always a danger or chance for the other team to recover the game. “But it’s a shame for the result because the chances that we created, but overall the way we performed, I’m very happy.” Does he feel a draw isn’t a bad result with his side still seven points clear of Town and eight in front of Southampton in third? “We always go game by game and tonight the focus was just about tonight, about winning tonight. “We were 10 points from Ipswich and Southampton [if they had won tonight]. Losing or drawing, it’s still very long. We always repeat the same, not because I want to [just] repeat the same but because it’s true. “The Championship is very long. Now we are in the right direction because of the performance but there are still many games.”

Photo: Matchday Images



BeattiesBackPocket added 23:53 - Jan 22

Not sure what this guys on about to be honest if we had made some better decisions a couple of times when attacking twice with burns free on the right we could’ve snuck a win. I do think a draw was fair they had the better first half we had the better second. 1

