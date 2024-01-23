U21s Host Boro at Needham

Tuesday, 23rd Jan 2024 09:27 Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action against Middlesbrough at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening (KO 7pm). The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently bottom of their group with four points from their first four matches in the competition with Boro one place and two points ahead of them. Entry is free to season ticket holders with prices otherwise £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Photo: James Ager



