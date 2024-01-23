Burgess's Australia Top Group

Australia secured top spot in Group B at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar following a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan this lunchtime with Town’s Cameron Burgess an unused sub.

The Socceroos were already through to the round of 16 having won their opening two fixtures and manager Graham Arnold made five changes ahead of the game against the Uzbeks, who finished second and also progress.

Australia will face the third-placed team in either Group C or D in their round-of-16 match on Sunday.

Fellow Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott's Indonesia are in action in their final Group D game against Japan tomorrow still in with a chance of progressing having won one and lost one of their opening two matches.





Photo: Reuters