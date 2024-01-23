U21s Beat Boro in Premier League Cup

Tuesday, 23rd Jan 2024 21:18

Goals from Jesse Nwabueze and Ash Boatswain saw Town’s U21s to a 2-0 Premier League Cup victory over Middlesbrough at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening.

Nwabueze put the Blues in front in the 15th minute and sub Boatswain (pictured) added the second with 11 minutes remaining.

The result sees Town move up to second in the group table with one game remaining, against leaders Crystal Palace on Monday 5th February, also at Bloomfields.

U21s: Williamson, H Barbrook, O’Connor (Jambang 77), Carr, Agbaje, Roberts, Okunowo (c), Mazionis, Nwabueze (Morgan 66), Ayinde (Taylor 76), Buabo (Boatswain 46). Unused: Binns.





Photo: Action Images