Baggott on Bench For Indonesia's Final Group Game
Wednesday, 24th Jan 2024 10:45

Blues central defender Elkan Baggott has been named on the bench for Indonesia’s final Asian Cup Group D game against Japan at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar this morning (KO 11.30am).

The Indonesians are still in with a chance of qualification but are very much second favourites against the Japanese.

Baggott, 21, who has won 22 full caps, scoring two international goals, started their opening match, a 3-1 defeat to group leaders Iraq, but was left on the bench throughout the 1-0 victory over Vietnam.


Photo: Reuters



