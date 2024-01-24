Former Blues Boss Hurst Returns to Shrewsbury

Wednesday, 24th Jan 2024 12:38 Former Blues boss Paul Hurst has been reappointed the head coach of League One Shrewsbury Town. Hurst left the Shrews, who he had taken to the League One play-off final the previous season, to become Town manager in the summer of 2018 but his spell lasted only 15 games and one win before he was sacked in the October. The 49-year-old will again be joined at the Croud Meadow by his Town assistant Chris Doig, the duo having left Grimsby Town after just under three years in charge last October. “It was a tough decision to part company with both Matt Taylor and Marcus Bignot [former head coach and assistant],” director of football Micky Moore told the Shrewsbury club site. “Both of them did their best to bring results to the football club. “But following the game at Peterborough [a 2-1 defeat], I sat down with the chairman, and we decided a change was needed for us to move forward. “Once that was agreed I presented a shortlist of names to the chairman - following the same procedure as when we appointed Matt. “I recommended Paul Hurst would be the standout candidate and the chairman agreed. Having managed against Paul since 2009, we have a long-standing relationship. “I have followed his career carefully over the years and the discussions we have held over the last few days have been really positive. “I look forward to having a great working relationship with both Paul and Chris going forward. “We are delighted they have decided to return to the football club. They both enjoyed an outstanding time here previously and we are looking forward to welcoming them back.” Shrewsbury are currently 20th in the third tier and have lost six of their last seven.



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 12:48 - Jan 24

Good for him and I hope he does well there. Player power here and no support from Evans undid him here at Town, but he identified the problems at the club but was powerless to do anything about it in my view. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments