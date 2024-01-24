Baggott On As Sub as Indonesia Lose Final Group Match

Wednesday, 24th Jan 2024 13:52

Town centre-half Elkan Baggott won his 23rd full cap as a substitute as Indonesia were beaten 3-1 by Japan in their final group game at the AFC Asian Cup at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar this lunchtime.

For the second time in two matches, Baggott, 21, was named among the subs and made it onto the field in the 74th minute, replacing Maulana Vikri, who was stretchered off after a challenged by Takumi Minamino.

Indonesia finished third in Group D but can still make the round of 16 if results in other groups go their way.

Fellow Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has already helped Australia into the round of 16 having topped Group B.





Photo: Reuters