Luongo Signs New Deal
Wednesday, 24th Jan 2024 17:07
Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo has signed a new deal, extending his Town terms until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season.
The 31-year-old, who recently announced his international retirement, rejoined the club in January last year following a trial having previously had a loan spell at Portman Road early in the 2012/13 season.
The former Australian international quickly established himself as a key member of the side which won promotion from League One and signed a new one-year deal in the summer.
Luongo has continued his good form this season and has been rewarded with another new deal.
“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract with the club,” Luongo told the club site.
"Playing for Ipswich Town, under this manager, fits me perfectly and I’ve got some great relationships both on and off the pitch that I’m excited to keep going with.
“I love every bit about being here and this is where I want to stay because it’s a happy place to be with a culture which runs all the way through every area of the club.
“I’m pleased to have got this done so now it’s a case of getting my head down and getting on with the rest of the season, doing my best to help the team.”
In total over his two spells with the club, Sydney-born Luongo has made 43 starts and 11 sub appearances, scoring five goals.
