Blues Eyeing Former Boro Man Bola

Thursday, 25th Jan 2024 12:59 Turkish reports are linking the Blues with a move for former Middlesbrough left-back Marc Bola, who is currently with Süper Lig side Samsunspor. According to Samsun Gazetes, Town are interested in Bola with both the Turkish club and player interested in a potential deal. TWTD understands the Blues have made an enquiry regarding the player's availability. Samsunspor are reportedly subject to a limit of 14 foreign players and need to move someone on in order to add to their squad in this window. Town are known to be looking to add a left-back to their squad during this window as cover for Leif Davis with the Blues recently having made an approach to Sheffield Wednesday regarding Marvin Johnson. Greenwich-born Bola was an academy player with Arsenal, spending time on loan at Notts County and Bristol Rovers while with the Gunners before moving on to Blackpool in 2018 without making a senior appearance for the North Londoners. Bola spent one year with the Seasiders before departing for Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee in July 2019. In January 2020, he returned to Blackpool on loan until the end of that season. In the summer of 2023, he joined Turkish Süper Lig side Samsunspor on a two-year deal with an option for an additional season. Town recruiting another left-back could allow the Blues to send Cameron Humphreys out on loan, the youngster having been cover for Davis in recent weeks. We understand a number of League One clubs are keen to sign Humphreys on loan to play in his primary position of midfield.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluelad7 added 13:04 - Jan 25

26 not a bad age 0

NITFC added 13:05 - Jan 25

According to Wiki "Bola plays primarily as a left back, but can also play as a centre back AND A STRIKER". Presumably not very often as he has only scored 5 goals in 160 appearances

0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:20 - Jan 25

he wont be brought in as a striker, but if versatile its handy .nice to see we are looking beyond our shores nothing much happening here. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 13:23 - Jan 25

Only 6 more days left.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments