Town Targeting Wimbledon Striker Al-Hamadi

Thursday, 25th Jan 2024 13:42 Town are hoping to sign AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi before the transfer window closes next Thursday. Two new number nines have been top of the Blues’ wish-list throughout January and Town now have their sights on Al-Hamadi. The 21-year-old is currently away with Iraq at the AFC Asian Cup, helping them to top their group, which also included Elkan Baggott’s Indonesia. Al-Hamadi was born in Iraq but moved to Liverpool in 2003 as a one-year-old during the Iraq War. Having been a youth player with Tranmere and Swansea, the 6ft 2in tall frontman joined Wycombe Wanderers in 2021 following a trial but made his first senior appearances during a loan spell in the National League with Bromley. Having been a regular for the Chairboys in League One throughout 2021/22 and in the first half of the following season, Al-Hamadi, who has been capped 12 times by Iraq, scoring three goals, moved on to Wimbledon in League Two in January 2023. Since then, he has scored 27 goals in 40 starts and eight sub appearances for the Wombles, including 17 this season. In December, Peterborough were linked with a £1.5 million move for Al-Hamadi, a claim which was subsequently dismissed by Posh. He missed Wimbledon’s recent FA Cup tie with the Blues as he was away at the Asian Cup. With Iraq having hopes of progressing a long way into the competition, Al-Hamadi may not be available to the Blues until more than a week into February should a deal be done before the Thursday 1st February 11pm deadline. The Blues are in need of two strikers during this window with Dane Scarlett having been recalled by parent club Spurs and George Hirst having undergone hamstring surgery which will keep him out for most of the rest of the season. Long-time target Jay Stansfield is set to stay on loan at Birmingham from Fulham the Midlanders have confirmed, while we understand there has been no progress on the Blues’ move for Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher, while it’s reported that former Town striker Kieffer Moore is now expected to stay at AFC Bournemouth.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



PrrrromotionGiven added 13:47 - Jan 25

Obviously way better than signing nobody but it's a huge ask for him to step up from League Two to a top Championship side. Not unheard of for it to work but many more examples of it failing than working I would suggest. 2

Foreverdon_Blue added 13:48 - Jan 25

That would be an excellent signing as he is one of the reasons why Wimbledon are doing well in League Two this season. Hopefully he would be able to step up to the Championship. 0

Carberry added 13:49 - Jan 25

We know how good McK is at improving players, however this is not turning a Championship one into a Premier League one. He's been offloaded by Wycombe and playing in League 2, that doesn't sound like great business. 3

IvorFeeling added 13:53 - Jan 25

Whoever we bring in we KMcK and MA have not let us down so far so trust in the process.



It is clear that personal attributes are a big part of why we have been very successful and the collective have outperformed in this championship season compared to their cost. So a big name and wage like KMoore is unlikely to fit in with our ethos. Remember that when "judging". 2

cressi added 13:54 - Jan 25

Seen a few times Never been that impressed yes he can improve But we need players to make a difference Now not in a year's time. 2

cressi added 13:56 - Jan 25

Ivory feeling

Don't think our recruitment of Adhadme or scarlet were very impressive. 2

RegencyBlue added 13:59 - Jan 25

Sounds like one for the future to me rather than a striker who can lead our run in for a top two finish.



Wonder if this news has been released to concentrate Blackburns mind over Gallagher? 3

dusth added 14:06 - Jan 25

I'd rather have Al Pacino. 0

GTRKing added 14:09 - Jan 25

Decent Age for a Striker but Mainly played at League 1 & 2 level,



We need strikers who can sore in the championship/premier league,



Sadly this guy Isn't the answer for us but a good backup if bought on the cheap,



I know FFP Is an issue but we can do better. 1

IvorFeeling added 14:09 - Jan 25

Cressi - jesus you are seeking perfection which is totally unrealistic. You are going to get some wrong for various reasons but look at the ones you get right and how much they have impacted the dynamic - Hirst, Luongo, Broadhead, Clarke etc.



Trust the guys and yes they won't always get it right! 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:13 - Jan 25

He is playing in the Asian Cup, he will be up to speed, who knows what he might bring to our side?



He is fast and skilful and knows where the goal is. 1

jayceee added 14:15 - Jan 25

In KMK we trust. 2

itfckenty added 14:16 - Jan 25

people have stepped up before and people can do it again. not everyone will. but just remember someone who did and flourished - Jamie Vardy. sometimes the correct coach can propel you to the next level. 4

Ipswich_Sniffer added 14:16 - Jan 25

He looks great. Fast, hard working, desire and finishing. Sign him up! 1

dangerous30 added 14:17 - Jan 25

He is playing well for his country and he looks a good option 1

timkatieadamitfc added 14:17 - Jan 25

Wow, not wanting to sound negative but this was not what I was expecting( if it’s true of course) or indeed wanting.

Sorry but if we are going for a premier league push we must be aiming higher than this.

I’ve never knocked the clubs signings since kmck been in charge as largely they have been excellent, but this is not good, seriously underwhelmed. -1

Help added 14:18 - Jan 25

Well it has got to have some legs Phil has posted it and he poo poos some of the other names mentioned 0

CaptainAhab added 14:19 - Jan 25

Looks good from those highlights. A real handful, good presser, fast and knows where the goal is. Fits our style and potential to improve a lot.

Yes please! 0

timkatieadamitfc added 14:23 - Jan 25

I’m not being funny but I am absolutely staggered by the amount of posts saying this would be good/ get it done etc etc.

WE HAVE A VERY REAL CHANCE OF BEING IN PREM NEXT SEASON, WE MUST AIM HIGHER. -1

blues1 added 14:24 - Jan 25

Some typical negative rubbish comments. Carberry. He wasnt offloaded by Wycombe. Wimbledon bought him.

Strange how all I've seen lately on here and other social media sites, are fans saying we should sing Macauley Langstaff from Notts County , in lge2, and last year in the conference, but now we're after this player, he's not good enough bcse he's from that very same league? If, and its still an if, we sign him let's give him a chance shall we? Rather than write him off before he's even signed. Pretty sure hes not the only striker we're trying to sign neither. 0

62WasBest added 14:26 - Jan 25

Perhaps he is wanted as a player who can hold the ball up front to help bring the midfield and wingmen into play more, rather than as an out-and-out goalscorer (though goals are always welcome!). If he is a handful he'd help create the space for others to score - hopefully! 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:26 - Jan 25

Don't know anything about him, but all these links suggest it is proving very difficult in the transfer market. We will no doubt do the best we can within the limits available.

2

Suffolkboy added 14:28 - Jan 25

So much on which to speculate , in terms of quality,ability ,technical prowess ,and importantly character and potential .

ITFC have made it plain just how challengingly difficult this window can be , and our lack of progress will be causing some concern for the Club .

We should, however, continue to have every faith in the care and judgement of KM and MA ( with their colleagues) who will not cast aside principle and well founded guide lines .

COYB 1

JewellintheTown added 14:34 - Jan 25

At 21, Jamie Vardy was playing at Stocksbridge Park Steels F.C. before moving to Halifax Town, Fleetwood, then Leicester.

Our once own Tyrone Mings was reasonably fresh from playing for Chippenham Town at 21.

At 21, Aaron Creswell was still at Tranmere Rovers.



I recall Baggott was last man in defence when he scored against him in the Iraq game recently, so will have some insight.



IF KM/ MA thing he's good enough to give a chance to, I'm in, although I'd say one for the future rather than the pressure of keeping us in the race for the Prem. But, who knows? 0

ITFCSG added 14:35 - Jan 25

Shades of Ahadme and Camara all over again. Underwhelming at best, it’s a tall order for a League 2 striker to make the step up to top end Championship with immediate effect. We need an experienced player with Prem or at least Championship experience - look at the attacking options available with the clubs we have to slug out with for automatics. Leeds have Bamford and Piroe with a slew of attacking 10s, Southampton has Che Adams, A Armstrong and Fraser, and even the scum have Sargent and Rowe. We have done well so far depending on goals from our 10s but can it last the remainder of the season? It is going to be a tall order. -1

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments