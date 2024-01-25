Burgess's Australia to Face Baggott's Indonesia at Asian Cup

Thursday, 25th Jan 2024 17:18 Cameron Burgess’s Australia will face Elkan Baggott’s Indonesia in the round of 16 at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. Indonesia’s place in the second stage of the competition as one of the best third-placed teams was confirmed this afternoon by Oman’s 1-1 draw with Kyrgyzstan. The Socceroos had already gone through as winners of Group B. Australia and Indonesia, who have reached the knockout phase for the first time ever, will meet at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan on Sunday with an 11.30am kick-off. So far, Burgess has started one game, the Socceroos’ 1-0 victory over Syria, having been an unused sub for the other two matches. Baggott started Indonesia’s first match, a 3-1 defeat to Iraq, then, having been an unused sub in their 1-0 win against Vietnam, came on as a sub in their 3-1 loss to Japan. Speaking prior to the tournament, Burgess said the pair had worked out that they could meet at some stage. “We did have a look at it and I think there is a chance that we could end up facing each other,” he said. “Obviously, with it being a tournament, you don’t know how things are going to go with the draw and stuff like that, but it could happen. “That would be an interesting one for both of us and I’m hoping that Elkan and his team can have a good tournament as well. It’s something we are both looking forward to.”

Photo: Reuters



