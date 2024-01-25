Bid Lodged For Al-Hamadi - Report

Thursday, 25th Jan 2024 20:16 Town are reported to have offered AFC Wimbledon just over £1 million for striker Ali Al-Hamadi. According to the South London Press, the Blues have lodged the bid but with the Dons believed to value the Iraq international at more than £2 million. Al-Hamadi, who is currently at the AFC Asian Cup with his national side, signed a two-and-a-half year deal when he joined the Dons in January last year. The 21-year-old’s former club Wycombe Wanderers are understood to be due a significant sell-on from a move, while Leeds United, Stoke City and Hull City are said to have been keeping tabs on the Liverpool-raised frontman this season. Elsewhere, Town are reported to have had a new bid rejected for Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher. The Blues made a number of offers, understood to be just above the £1 million mark, for the 28-year-old last week with Rovers initially appearing receptive to a deal before a change of heart, perhaps due to concerns regarding finding a replacement. Town are looking to sign two strikers during this window with George Hirst sidelined for most of the rest of the season having undergone hamstring surgery and loanee Dane Scarlett having returned to parent club Tottenham.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 20:19 - Jan 25

Good news if it's who KM truly wants! 3

ruds added 20:25 - Jan 25

We've had more bids than ebay this window!



Is there a Buy it Now option on anyone thesedays?? 3

gosblue added 20:33 - Jan 25

I don’t mind if we do, I don’t mind if we don’t. I think we’ve been looking at him for a while and we’ll have his stats. From the vids, Wimbledon play a high press and Al-Hamadi exploits it. I know it’s against lesser opposition but the goal is the same size. 2

Asdaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa added 20:42 - Jan 25

If we are spending 2 mil on this guy then he must be highly rated, league 2 or not, I am very excited to see him sign and to shut up all the negativity. 2

rollercoastertown added 20:50 - Jan 25

In form goal scorers fetch premium price no matter what division they play in. The goals he scored on his you tube video are so similar to the goals Hirst scores, another perfect fit? 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments