Bid Lodged For Al-Hamadi - Report
Thursday, 25th Jan 2024 20:16
Town are reported to have offered AFC Wimbledon just over £1 million for striker Ali Al-Hamadi.
According to the South London Press, the Blues have lodged the bid but with the Dons believed to value the Iraq international at more than £2 million.
Al-Hamadi, who is currently at the AFC Asian Cup with his national side, signed a two-and-a-half year deal when he joined the Dons in January last year.
The 21-year-old’s former club Wycombe Wanderers are understood to be due a significant sell-on from a move, while Leeds United, Stoke City and Hull City are said to have been keeping tabs on the Liverpool-raised frontman this season.
Elsewhere, Town are reported to have had a new bid rejected for Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher.
The Blues made a number of offers, understood to be just above the £1 million mark, for the 28-year-old last week with Rovers initially appearing receptive to a deal before a change of heart, perhaps due to concerns regarding finding a replacement.
Town are looking to sign two strikers during this window with George Hirst sidelined for most of the rest of the season having undergone hamstring surgery and loanee Dane Scarlett having returned to parent club Tottenham.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s not quite a Tuesday night at Stoke but Town begin the new year with a Monday afternoon kick-off up north.
Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]