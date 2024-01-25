Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 26 - Pat Godbold - Part Two

This week’s edition of Life’s a Pitch TV, which is now available on YouTube, features a return by popular demand of Pat Godbold, PA to all Town managers from Sir Alf Ramsey to George Burley, as well as midfielder Sam Bone from Saturday’s FA Cup opponents Maidstone United.

Godbold, still working at the club as an archivist, tells stories from her almost-70 years working at Portman Road.

Bone looks ahead to visiting Portman Road with his hometown club, National League South Maidstone, in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman with TWTD's Phil Ham absent this week.

