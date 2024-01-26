U21s at Colchester, U18s at QPR

Town’s U21s are in action at Colchester this evening, while the U18s travel to QPR on Saturday morning.

John McGreal and David Wright’s U21s travel to Park Drive in Maldon to take on the U’s in Professional Development League Two South (KO 7pm).

The Blues are currently fifth in PDL2 South with the Essex side, where both McGreal and Wright have previously worked, are bottom of the table having lost their last 10 league matches.

The U18s face the Hoops at the TSG Training Centre in Hounslow (KO 11.30am). The Blues are ninth in the table with the West Londoners one place and two points ahead of them having played a game more.





Photo: Action Images