Supporters Club in FanZone at Every Home Match



The ITFC Supporters Club, who have added six new members to their committee, will be represented in the FanZone at every home game from Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Maidstone United. In December, it was announced that six new members were set to be appointed, Lisa Ford, Barry Calver, Paul Adams, Ollie Smith Richard Chandler and Philip Baxter. Full details of the team and their individual profiles can be found here. Members of the team will now be at every home match within the FanZone tented area, starting from this weekend. “We have a much bigger team now and we all feel that we need to give fans the opportunity to challenge us, be involved in our planning and have the opportunity to raise questions through us that can be raised directly with ITFC,” chair Mandy Garner said. “These open sessions will do that and give us the chance to introduce a little fun for younger fans in due course, such as a Drumming with Nathan [Supporters Club vice-chair and Town drummer Nathan Parris] learning opportunity. “We often have overseas branch visits and this will give all fans the opportunity to meet them. For the WBA game, for example, we have our Belgian branch coming over and they will be there for everybody to welcome. “The club and the foundation lay on so much for supporters on matchdays, so the team want to do their bit in complementing that.”

