Young Duo Could Go Out On Loan
Friday, 26th Jan 2024 15:35
Town boss Kieran McKenna says young duo Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys could go out on loan before the transfer window closes at 11pm a week on Thursday.
The duo have been around the squad and have played in cup games in the first half of the season with midfielder Humphreys, 20, making two Championship sub appearances, while central defender Baggott, 21, is currently away at the AFC Asian Cup with Indonesia.
TWTD understands a number of League One clubs are keen to sign Humphreys for the second half of the season and it’s likely sides are similarly eyeing Baggott, who could be back in the UK next week if Indonesia lose their last-of-16 tie with Cameron Burgess’s Australia on Sunday.
“It’s a possibility,” McKenna said when asked about the pair potentially going out on loan. “Probably like ourselves [looking for incoming transfers from other clubs], it would realistically be dependent on additions.
“At the moment, we have 18 outfielders fit and available and we’ve got some longer term absentees within that as well.
“We have to make sure we have enough strength to be ready for the second half of the season.
“Cameron is certainly contributing very well to that, has played games over the Christmas period and was actually going to come on Monday night before we scored. He’s very much an important member of the squad at the moment.
“Elkan was an important member of the squad before he went away and there’ll be discussions, and there are discussions ongoing, with him that need to come to a decision by next week on whether he remains with us for the second half of the season or goes on loan.”
