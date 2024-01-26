Young Duo Could Go Out On Loan

Friday, 26th Jan 2024 15:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna says young duo Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys could go out on loan before the transfer window closes at 11pm a week on Thursday. The duo have been around the squad and have played in cup games in the first half of the season with midfielder Humphreys, 20, making two Championship sub appearances, while central defender Baggott, 21, is currently away at the AFC Asian Cup with Indonesia. TWTD understands a number of League One clubs are keen to sign Humphreys for the second half of the season and it’s likely sides are similarly eyeing Baggott, who could be back in the UK next week if Indonesia lose their last-of-16 tie with Cameron Burgess’s Australia on Sunday. “It’s a possibility,” McKenna said when asked about the pair potentially going out on loan. “Probably like ourselves [looking for incoming transfers from other clubs], it would realistically be dependent on additions. “At the moment, we have 18 outfielders fit and available and we’ve got some longer term absentees within that as well. “We have to make sure we have enough strength to be ready for the second half of the season. “Cameron is certainly contributing very well to that, has played games over the Christmas period and was actually going to come on Monday night before we scored. He’s very much an important member of the squad at the moment. “Elkan was an important member of the squad before he went away and there’ll be discussions, and there are discussions ongoing, with him that need to come to a decision by next week on whether he remains with us for the second half of the season or goes on loan.”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



Monkey_Blue added 15:48 - Jan 26

I hope both are seen as serious prospects. Humphrey’s in particular I like and think he fits how

We play more than Taylor if I’m being honest. 1

SoCalTownFan added 15:56 - Jan 26

Baggots not that young but it's clear when he plays that he needs more confidence and match time. As he's not even in the bench these days, a loan makes sense. I hope it serves him well and he's able to come back and make a difference for us 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 16:00 - Jan 26

Monkey_blue comparing Taylor and humphries is mental they are completely different players?? Ones realistically a number 10 the others a creative midfielder? Taylor should be back up to Chaplin it’s what he was originally brought and the position he played for Peterborough in. As good as humphries was last season in league one he clearly hasn’t shown enough for the championship SO FAR but like everyone hoping he does in the future he clearly has the talent but he has to be better than what we already have and he won’t dislodge Luongo or Mass at the moment 0

SpiritOfJohn added 16:04 - Jan 26

It would be good to see Humphreys start the cup game tomorrow: at left-back, in midfield or as a number 10. Although I would also like us to begin the match with a strong starting eleven, otherwise we'll be giving Maidstone some encouragement. 0

Suffolkboy added 16:07 - Jan 26

Both these young men are developing impressive physical stature ,and both show real talent : both might well in the future become a ‘ fixture’ at ITFC — so , with proper care, what’s not to be gained by extending their experience on loan .

KM is always cautious and thoughtful about the placing and monitoring of ‘our’ staff ; let’s hope something will be arranged .

COYB 0

Bazza8564 added 16:19 - Jan 26

Neither feature in our 25 registered players because of age so to get new players in we have to move some (others) out. Personally unless we get another CB and Full back at a minimum (and bear in mind forwards are the priority) I would be surprised if we let them go. I rate both, and frankly I would rather see Edmundson depart than Baggot, and Ball rather than Humphreys 0

MK1 added 16:45 - Jan 26

I would keep them here if we can. The more they learn from McKenna the better for us. Training with the first team will benefit both parties more for the future. 0

MK1 added 16:46 - Jan 26

Bazza. Have you not seen Edmundson play lately? He has been fantastic. 0

