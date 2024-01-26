McKenna: Luongo Has Certainly Earned New Deal

Friday, 26th Jan 2024 15:49 by Kallum Brisset Town boss Kieran McKenna has highlighted the impact of Massimo Luongo after the midfielder penned a new contract earlier this week. Luongo, 31, signed his third new contract in little over a year on Wednesday, keeping him at Portman Road until the end of next season, with the club holding an option for a further year. McKenna praised not only Luongo’s contributions on the pitch, but also the influence of the former Australian international on the culture around the club. “He certainly has earned it,” McKenna said. “His performances over the last 12 months speak for themselves and his impact on the team, but as I've said before his contribution to the culture here day-to-day is also really important. “We're really happy to have him here for another year at least, and I know Massimo is happy to be really settled and he can keep continuing with his football.” McKenna says ensuring key members of the squad are tied down is just as important as bringing new players into the club and that work is ongoing surrounding the future of other players. Asked if others are likely to follow suit, McKenna said: “It's always under constant review, we have those dialogues as a club and with the players when appropriate. “Of course, when you have someone who is playing week in week out and is an important part of your team then it's more natural to tie it up a little bit earlier, that's the nature of football. “As I've said before it's very important that we manage to keep our best players and keep important members of our culture here and use that as our platform to build on in each transfer window.

“Massimo certainly falls in that category.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Tractorboy58 added 15:51 - Jan 26

Great player

1

Suffolkboy added 16:09 - Jan 26

Exactly as it should be — and would be under MA and KM ! 1

MK1 added 16:41 - Jan 26

Totally deserved. What a player and brilliant signing he has been. Brilliant. 0

