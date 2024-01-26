McKenna: We'll Wish Them Both the Best of Luck

Friday, 26th Jan 2024 16:28 by Kallum Brisset Town boss Kieran McKenna says he is yet to speak to Blues duo Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott ahead of their meeting at the Asian Cup on Sunday. Burgess’s Australia and Baggott’s Indonesia will face each other for a place in the quarter-finals at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar at 11.30am on Sunday morning. Australia are looking to win the competition for the second time, while Indonesia have already achieved their best ever run at the tournament. “Martyn [Pert, assistant manager] has spoken to them quite a bit,” McKenna said. “I haven't touched base in the last week or two so I probably will do before Sunday and not pledge loyalties either way, but just to wish them both the best of luck. “If they end up competing at a set play, don't smack heads and stay fit! But it's really nice for them to come up against each other and we'll be wishing them both the best of luck.” Burgess, who has five international caps, started Australia’s victory over Syria but was an unused substitute in their other two group matches. Baggott, meanwhile, started the Indonesian’s opening match against Iraq and featured off the bench against Japan. He will be looking for his 24th cap.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MK1 added 16:33 - Jan 26

As long as neither gets injured of course. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments