Blues Watching Dundee United Youngster

Friday, 26th Jan 2024 18:17

Town are reportedly keeping tabs on Dundee United youngster Lewis O’Donnell.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish League One Kelty Hearts, that move having recently been extended to the end of the season, with the Blues regular visitors to New Central Park, according to the Daily Record.

O’Donnell, said to be eyed as one for the future by Town, is out of contract at the season when the midfielder would be available for compensation.

Watford and Norwich City have also been credited with interest in the Scotland U17 international.





Photo: Sipa USA