U21s Win at Colchester

Friday, 26th Jan 2024 23:07

Town’s U21s defeated their Colchester United counterparts 3-2 at Park Drive in Maldon this evening, the U’s having played much of the match with only 10 men.

The Blues went in front via Leon Ayinde (pictured) in the fifth minute, before the Essex side were reduced in number on 18 after Jay Mingi was dismissed for a reckless challenge.

Town extended their lead through Osman Foyo, recently back from his loan spell at Torquay, on 33, but the U’s hit back after the break despite their reduced personnel.

Ronnie Nelson made it 2-1 on 58, then 12 minutes later Oscar Thorn levelled.

However, Ash Boatswain saved the Blues’ blushes with the winning goal in the 75th minute, consigning the table-propping U’s to their 11th successive Professional Development League Two South defeat.





Photo: Matchday Images