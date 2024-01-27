Ten Changes as Blues Host Maidstone

Saturday, 27th Jan 2024 11:55

Town boss Kieran McKenna has made 10 changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against National League South Maidstone United with George Edmundson the only player remaining from Monday’s 1-1 Championship draw at Leicester.

Christian Walton is in goal with Dominic Ball at right-back and Cameron Humphreys on the left with Axel Tuanzebe and Edmundson the centre-halves.

Skipper Sam Morsy returns in central midfielder alongside Jack Taylor with Omari Hutchinson and Jeremy Sarmiento, making his full Town debut, the wide men with Sone Aluko in the middle and Nathan Broadhead the out-and-out striker.

Town name a strong bench but with young striker Gerrard Buabo and keeper Cieran Slicker joining the likes of Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Luke Woolfenden.

For Maidstone, the lowest-ranked side still in the competition, forward Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong returns to the side for the first time since the 1-0 victory over League One Stevenage in the last round and new signing Manny Duku starts.

Former Town defender George Fowler is also in the XI, while one-time Blues trialist Reiss Greenidge is on the bench.

Town: Walton, Ball, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Humphreys, Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Aluko, Sarmiento, Broadhead. Subs: Slicker, Clarke, Woolfenden, Davis, Burns, Travis, Harness, Chaplin, Buabo.

Maidstone: Covolan, Hoyte (c), Fowler, Appiah, Berkeley-Agyepong, Corne, Duku, Reynolds, Kyprianou, Bone, Sole. Subs: Earle, Ezennolim, Greenidge, Court, Smith, Gurung, Iandolo. Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).





Photo: Action Images