Jackson: Ipswich Interest Head-Turning For Al-Hamadi

Saturday, 27th Jan 2024 19:45 AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has confirmed Town’s interest in striker Ali Al-Hamadi and admits it’s “head-turning” for the 21-year-old. The Blues are understood to have made an offer in excess of £1 million for Al-Hamadi, while the Dons are claimed to want more than £2 million. The 6ft 2in tall striker, currently in Qatar with Iraq’s Asian Cup squad, joined Wimbledon on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers in January last year and the Chairboys would be due 25 per cent of whatever fee the Wombles achieve for the one-time Tranmere and Swansea trainee. In addition to the Blues, we understand other clubs are also keen on the Liverpool-raised frontman. “There has obviously been big interest in Ali,” Jackson, who played alongside Town boss Kieran McKenna at Tottenham, told the South London Press after his side’s 2-1 home victory over nine-man Mansfield this afternoon. “He’s away with Iraq, so it’s a difficult one to navigate. “When you have a player like that doing what he does, he’s going to attract interest. When a club like Ipswich come in, it’s obviously head-turning for the lad. “It’s something we’re going to have to navigate in the coming days. I have always wanted to keep him – he’s the best striker in the league. “But when you have the best striker in the league, clubs who can offer you life-changing money come in for you. That changes the landscape completely where the lad is concerned. “I’d rather you assemble the squad at the end of August and that was you until the end of the season. “We’re the hunted, aren’t we? We’re not the hunters because of where we’re at. When you have an asset like that, unfortunately, a lot of clubs want to take him – that’s the nature of football. “A deal has to be done between clubs – it’s not any one thing. We have to see how it pans out over the coming days. “When a team like that come in and are doing what they’re doing – and can offer you the opportunity to play at a certain level – a team at the top of the Championship, who might be going up the Premier League, is going to be a head-turner.”

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Gforce added 19:55 - Jan 27

Hopefully an offer of about 1.25 million + add ons will seal the deal.We need to get this one over the line asap,before one of our rivals nicks him. -1

RobsonWark added 20:07 - Jan 27

Gforce do you know anything about him? Why do we need to sign him? I've never heard of him. 0

