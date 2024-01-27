Town Investigating Falling Fan Incident

Saturday, 27th Jan 2024 21:12 Town are investigating an incident in which a Maidstone United supporter rolled along the roof of the Cobbold Stand executive boxes and dropped into the tier below while celebrating their side’s opening goal during today’s FA Cup victory over the Blues. Footage of the incident emerged on social media following the game, which saw the Stones win 2-1 to become the first sixth-tier club to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup since Blyth Spartans in 1978. A Town statement reads: “The club is aware of an incident involving a Maidstone United supporter in the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road during today's Emirates FA Cup fourth-round fixture. The club is investigating the issue thoroughly.” Limbs from the Maidstone fans today 😂 #itfc #mufc #FACup pic.twitter.com/MKr8aVz5YV — toby rose (@tobyrosee) January 27, 2024 If you hadn’t seen it already then you need to…



Maidstone fan takes a tumble after one of their goals today…



Lets hope no one got to injured…



Always thought it was a strange stand at Ipswich and surprised this has never happened before… pic.twitter.com/AkhhFPOXI3 — Ultras Design (@bgdultrasdesign) January 27, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 21:14 - Jan 27

Clearly pre-meditated and not a accident. Shame they didn't fall down the stairwell rather than onto fans. -2

USA added 21:15 - Jan 27

Amazing not more fans have gone over in a celebration. Only way to stop it is to barrier it off I would imagine. He didn’t fall and didn’t appear to be injured so not sure there’s much more to action. 0

