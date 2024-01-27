Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Investigating Falling Fan Incident
Saturday, 27th Jan 2024 21:12

Town are investigating an incident in which a Maidstone United supporter rolled along the roof of the Cobbold Stand executive boxes and dropped into the tier below while celebrating their side’s opening goal during today’s FA Cup victory over the Blues.

Footage of the incident emerged on social media following the game, which saw the Stones win 2-1 to become the first sixth-tier club to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup since Blyth Spartans in 1978.

A Town statement reads: “The club is aware of an incident involving a Maidstone United supporter in the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road during today's Emirates FA Cup fourth-round fixture. The club is investigating the issue thoroughly.”


Photo: Matchday Images



E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 21:14 - Jan 27
Clearly pre-meditated and not a accident. Shame they didn't fall down the stairwell rather than onto fans.
-2

USA added 21:15 - Jan 27
Amazing not more fans have gone over in a celebration. Only way to stop it is to barrier it off I would imagine. He didn’t fall and didn’t appear to be injured so not sure there’s much more to action.
0


