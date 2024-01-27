Town Investigating Falling Fan Incident
Saturday, 27th Jan 2024 21:12
Town are investigating an incident in which a Maidstone United supporter rolled along the roof of the Cobbold Stand executive boxes and dropped into the tier below while celebrating their side’s opening goal during today’s FA Cup victory over the Blues.
Footage of the incident emerged on social media following the game, which saw the Stones win 2-1 to become the first sixth-tier club to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup since Blyth Spartans in 1978.
A Town statement reads: “The club is aware of an incident involving a Maidstone United supporter in the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road during today's Emirates FA Cup fourth-round fixture. The club is investigating the issue thoroughly.”
Photo: Matchday Images
