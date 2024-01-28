Burgess Facing Baggott at Asian Cup

Sunday, 28th Jan 2024 09:21 Blues duo Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott’s national sides face one another in the round of 16 of the Asian Cup when Australia face Indonesia at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar this morning (KO 11.30am). Burgess’s Australia topped their group, while Baggott’s Indonesia progressed as one of the best third-placed sides. Speaking on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna said his assistant Martyn Pert had been in contact with the pair while they’ve been at the tournament. “Martyn has spoken to them quite a bit,” McKenna said. “I haven't touched base in the last week or two so I probably will do before Sunday and not pledge loyalties either way, but just to wish them both the best of luck. “If they end up competing at a set play, don't smack heads and stay fit! But it's really nice for them to come up against each other and we'll be wishing them both the best of luck.” Prior to leaving for the tournament, Burgess revealed the pair had worked out that they could meet at some stage. “We did have a look at it and I think there is a chance that we could end up facing each other,” he said. “Obviously, with it being a tournament, you don’t know how things are going to go with the draw and stuff like that, but it could happen. “That would be an interesting one for both of us and I’m hoping that Elkan and his team can have a good tournament as well. It’s something we are both looking forward to.” Burgess, who has five international caps, started Australia’s victory over Syria but was an unused substitute in their other two group matches. Baggott, meanwhile, started the Indonesians’ opening match against Iraq and featured off the bench against Japan. He will be looking to win his 24th cap during today’s game.

Photo: Reuters



