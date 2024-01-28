Röhl: Johnson Talks Ongoing

Sunday, 28th Jan 2024 09:38 Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has revealed conversations are continuing regarding the Blues’ interest in Owls left-back Marvin Johnson. News that Town had made an approach to sign the 33-year-old emerged just over a week ago, the Blues having proposed a deal which would have seen nothing paid up front but with incentive payments due to the South Yorkshire club later on down the line. “They are still in conversation, but it is clear from my side. Honestly, to release such a player would be hard. We want to keep him, but for sure it depends,” Röhl told the Sheffield Star. “Everybody must now that he is a starter for our side, it is about good performance. You cannot come to Wednesday and bring nothing. “If you want such a player then it means you have to invest. This is a clear message from our side that if a club want to take one of our starters then you cannot ask to do it for free. We will see what happens in the end.” Johnson was initially left out of the Owls’ EFL squad in the summer by former boss Xisco but was brought back into the fold by Röhl in November and has become a key member of his squad, scoring three times and picking up two assists from left-back. Röhl added: “All in all, if Marvin is still part of our team and if he is still here then he will go again. He knows that a few weeks ago he was far away. I took him, I gave him self-confidence and we are very honest with each other. “He is very thankful that I gave him the opportunity to come back and sometimes it is also important to have this relationship." Meanwhile, Blackburn have been linked with a move for Swansea striker Jerry Yates, which could free-up Sam Gallagher to join the Blues. Rovers have been unwilling to accept a Town offer for Gallagher, who is very keen to move to Portman Road, but recruiting Yates could facilitate that switch. According to reports, the Lancastrians want to sign Yates on loan but the Swans would prefer a permanent sale. The transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday evening.

Photo: Matchday Images



