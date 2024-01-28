Baggott Nets Own Goal as Indonesia Exit Asian Cup to Australia

Sunday, 28th Jan 2024 14:01

Elkan Baggott netted an own goal as Indonesia were beaten 4-0 by Cameron Burgess’s Australia in the round of 16 at the Asian Cup at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar this lunchtime.

Baggott started and won his 24th full cap for Indonesia, who had qualified for the second stage as one of the best third-placed sides, but netted an own goal in the 12th minute, the Town defender diverting Jackson Irvine’s shot past his own keeper.

Australia, who left Burgess on the bench throughout, went on to score three more times - two in the closing minutes - to secure their place in the last eight.

The Socceroos will play the winner of Tuesday's round-of-16 game between Saudi Arabia and South Korea on Friday at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

Baggott, whose Indonesia side had reached the knockout phase of the competition for the first time, will now return to Portman Road with manager Kieran McKenna considering whether to send the 21-year-old out on loan before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday.





Photo: Reuters

